SEMrush (SEMR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 9th. Analysts expect SEMrush to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. SEMrush has set its Q2 2021 guidance at – EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $40.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.55 million. On average, analysts expect SEMrush to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SEMR stock opened at $19.99 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.69. SEMrush has a twelve month low of $10.62 and a twelve month high of $26.31.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SEMR. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on SEMrush in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on SEMrush in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.50 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on SEMrush in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on SEMrush in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on SEMrush from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

About SEMrush

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

