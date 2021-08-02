Senseonics (SENS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Senseonics has set its FY 2021 guidance at – EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $2.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 million. On average, analysts expect Senseonics to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SENS opened at $3.07 on Monday. Senseonics has a 12-month low of $0.35 and a 12-month high of $5.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 0.50.

In other news, CEO Timothy T. Goodnow sold 380,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total value of $1,370,556.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,211,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,761,709.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Douglas S. Prince sold 136,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total transaction of $259,424.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 231,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,410.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 941,949 shares of company stock valued at $2,825,303. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Senseonics Company Profile

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's products include Eversense and Eversense XL, which are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes through an under-the-skin sensor, a removable and rechargeable smart transmitter, and a convenient app for real-time diabetes monitoring and management for a period of up to 90 and 180 days.

