Sentinel (DVPN) Achieves Market Cap of $62.08 Million

Sentinel (CURRENCY:DVPN) traded down 6.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 2nd. One Sentinel coin can now be purchased for $0.0169 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Sentinel has a total market cap of $62.08 million and $154,224.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Sentinel has traded down 11% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CyberVein (CVT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000016 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Sentinel

Sentinel (DVPN) is a coin. It launched on October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 11,380,761,156 coins and its circulating supply is 3,682,697,903 coins. The official message board for Sentinel is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements . The official website for Sentinel is sentinel.co . The Reddit community for Sentinel is https://reddit.com/r/SENT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel is a modern VPN backed by the blockchain anonymity and security. The Sentinel token (SENT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to reward the users who share unused bandwidth within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Sentinel

