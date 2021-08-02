Sequans Communications (SQNS) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:SQNS opened at $5.36 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $189.98 million, a P/E ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 0.81. Sequans Communications has a one year low of $3.87 and a one year high of $9.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.64.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SQNS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sequans Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Sequans Communications from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on Sequans Communications from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Sequans Communications SA designs, develops, and supplies cellular semiconductor solutions for massive, broadband, and critical Internet of Things (IoT) markets in Taiwan, Korea, China, rest of Asia, the United States, and internationally. It offers a set of 5G/4G chips and modules for non-smartphone devices.

