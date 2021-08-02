ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.47 Billion

Equities analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) will report sales of $1.47 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for ServiceNow’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.45 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.48 billion. ServiceNow reported sales of $1.15 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ServiceNow will report full year sales of $5.81 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.74 billion to $5.84 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $7.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.16 billion to $7.32 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow ServiceNow.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $1.26. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 3.30%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NOW. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $610.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Mizuho boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $638.00.

NYSE NOW opened at $587.89 on Monday. ServiceNow has a 1-year low of $418.53 and a 1-year high of $608.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $530.96. The company has a market cap of $116.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 699.88, a PEG ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 0.93.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.07, for a total value of $9,241,155.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Anita M. Sands sold 811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.80, for a total value of $410,203.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,544,646.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,132 shares of company stock valued at $17,980,586. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 685.7% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 55 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 58 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1,160.0% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 530.0% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. 85.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

