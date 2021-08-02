Sether Achieves Market Cap of $477,036.56 (SETH)

Sether (CURRENCY:SETH) traded 9.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 2nd. One Sether coin can now be purchased for about $0.0237 or 0.00000060 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Sether has traded up 18.3% against the US dollar. Sether has a total market capitalization of $477,036.56 and approximately $1,582.00 worth of Sether was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sether Coin Profile

Sether (SETH) is a coin. Sether’s total supply is 20,136,683 coins. Sether’s official Twitter account is @setherplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sether is a platform that provides blockchain integration with social network APIs, allowing companies to get information, analyse and monitor social networks. The SETH token is a standard ERC20 token that can be used by multiple wallets and trading platforms. The token will be used as the only currency for interacting with the Sether platform. The official Sether ticker is “SETH” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SETHER” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Sether Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sether should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sether using one of the exchanges listed above.

