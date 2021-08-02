Shadows (DOWS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.98 Million

Shadows (CURRENCY:DOWS) traded down 21.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 2nd. One Shadows coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000281 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Shadows has a total market cap of $1.98 million and $1.18 million worth of Shadows was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Shadows has traded 24.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002545 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.50 or 0.00059807 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002679 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00014766 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002549 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $322.93 or 0.00821830 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005436 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.75 or 0.00090991 BTC.

Shadows Profile

Shadows (DOWS) is a coin. It launched on March 1st, 2021. Shadows’ total supply is 38,050,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,925,000 coins. Shadows’ official Twitter account is @shadows_defi

According to CryptoCompare, “Shadows Network is the underlying network for the DiFi synthetic asset issuance agreement and the synthetic asset trading based on Substrate, the backbone of the web 3.0 store of value that will enable the free trading of on-chain assets by anyone, anywhere. “

Buying and Selling Shadows

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shadows directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shadows should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Shadows using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

