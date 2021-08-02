Shard Trading 15.7% Higher This Week (SHARD)

Shard (CURRENCY:SHARD) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 2nd. Shard has a total market cap of $3.82 million and $5,207.00 worth of Shard was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Shard has traded up 15.7% against the dollar. One Shard coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000271 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Shard Coin Profile

SHARD is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Shard’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,000,000 coins. The official website for Shard is shardcoin.io. Shard’s official Twitter account is @shardcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Shard is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them using the platform native token, the SHARD. At the main website, users will find a digital wallet service as well, with support for Windows, Mac, and Linux devices, where it is possible to store, monitor and manage their digital assets, including SHARD. ShardCoin (SHARD) is a PoS (Proof of Stake) cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. It will be the medium through which users can exchange value when using the platform. “

Shard Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shard directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shard should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Shard using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

