Share Buyback Plan Approved by Kennametal (NYSE:KMT)

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, August 2nd, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to purchase up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Kennametal from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Kennametal has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.14.

Get Kennametal alerts:

KMT stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $36.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,059,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,477. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 301.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 2.05. Kennametal has a 52 week low of $25.26 and a 52 week high of $43.04.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $515.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $513.36 million. Kennametal had a return on equity of 4.30% and a net margin of 0.60%. The business’s revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kennametal will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is 85.11%.

About Kennametal

Kennametal, Inc engages in the development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and solutions used in metal cutting and extreme wear applications. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure. The Industrial segment develops and manufactures tooling and metal cutting products and services.

Further Reading: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for Kennametal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennametal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.