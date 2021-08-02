Shashank Patel Sells 8,524 Shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Stock

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) CFO Shashank Patel sold 8,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,278,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE:WTS traded up $0.42 on Monday, hitting $151.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 205,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,194. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $142.47. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.29 and a 1 year high of $153.68. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.07, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $413.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.58 million. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 8.06%. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WTS. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 479,968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,412,000 after buying an additional 27,426 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 193.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 242,526 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,515,000 after buying an additional 159,993 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,014,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $273,000. 76.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

