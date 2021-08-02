Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) Trading Down 2.5%

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) shares were down 2.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.47 and last traded at $13.51. Approximately 4,663 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,576,434 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.85.

SHLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Shell Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Shell Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shell Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Shell Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.67.

The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.70. The company has a quick ratio of 5.85, a current ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. Shell Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 96.14% and a net margin of 111.76%. The business had revenue of $148.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.45 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. Shell Midstream Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd. Shell Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 147.20%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SHLX. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 472.8% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,131 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Shell Midstream Partners by 78.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,253 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 13.3% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,847 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $158,000. 20.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shell Midstream Partners Company Profile

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream, and logistics assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

