Shelter Acquisition Co. I Units’ (NASDAQ:SHQAU) Quiet Period Set To Expire on August 9th

Shelter Acquisition Co. I Units’ (NASDAQ:SHQAU) quiet period will expire on Monday, August 9th. Shelter Acquisition Co. I Units had issued 20,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on June 30th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Shelter Acquisition Co. I Units’ quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

NASDAQ SHQAU opened at $9.94 on Monday. Shelter Acquisition Co. I Units has a 12 month low of $9.92 and a 12 month high of $10.06.

Shelter Acquisition Co. I Units Company Profile

Shelter Acquisition Corporation I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to concentrate on identifying businesses that provide technological solutions to the real estate industry.

