Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Receives “Neutral” Rating from B. Riley

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at B. Riley in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $34.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $47.00. B. Riley’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 36.44% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

SHEN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.33.

NASDAQ SHEN opened at $53.49 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 0.40. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 12 month low of $38.77 and a 12 month high of $61.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.43.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.63). Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 1.29% and a net margin of 80.93%. Analysts anticipate that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO David L. Heimbach sold 5,331 shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total value of $268,362.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William L. Pirtle sold 28,829 shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.12, for a total transaction of $1,473,738.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $365,508. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,895 shares of company stock valued at $2,593,103. 4.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the 4th quarter worth $1,103,000. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 90.7% during the 1st quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 42,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 20,268 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 398,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,249,000 after purchasing an additional 3,991 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 143,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.44% of the company’s stock.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. Its Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky, via hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand, fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand, and fixed wireless network services under the Beam brand name.

