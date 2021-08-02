Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Stock Price Down 3.7% Following Analyst Downgrade

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN)’s stock price was down 3.7% during trading on Monday after B. Riley lowered their price target on the stock from $47.00 to $34.00. B. Riley currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Shenandoah Telecommunications traded as low as $50.72 and last traded at $50.85. Approximately 15,401 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 225,628 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.79.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.33.

Get Shenandoah Telecommunications alerts:

In related news, VP Thomas A. Whitaker sold 6,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total value of $335,392.47. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,846,860.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP William L. Pirtle sold 28,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.12, for a total transaction of $1,473,738.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $365,508. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,895 shares of company stock valued at $2,593,103. 4.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SHEN. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the second quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 53.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.43.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.63). Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 1.29% and a net margin of 80.93%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 13th will be given a $18.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 3rd. Shenandoah Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 680.00%.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile (NASDAQ:SHEN)

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. Its Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky, via hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand, fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand, and fixed wireless network services under the Beam brand name.

Recommended Story: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.