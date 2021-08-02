SHIELD Price Up 2.9% Over Last 7 Days (XSH)

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded 31.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 2nd. During the last seven days, SHIELD has traded up 2.9% against the US dollar. One SHIELD coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. SHIELD has a total market capitalization of $121,188.46 and $11.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39,374.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,592.13 or 0.06583263 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000519 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $558.40 or 0.01418180 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.37 or 0.00364125 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.26 or 0.00130189 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $238.01 or 0.00604488 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00007777 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $146.21 or 0.00371343 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $118.69 or 0.00301430 BTC.

SHIELD Coin Profile

SHIELD (XSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. SHIELD’s official message board is medium.com/@shieldxsh . The official website for SHIELD is www.shield-coin.com . SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIELD is a PoW cryptocurrency based on multiple algorithms (Scrypt, x17, groestl, blake2s, & lyra2rev2). “

Buying and Selling SHIELD

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHIELD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SHIELD using one of the exchanges listed above.

