SHIELD (XSH) Trading Up 4.6% This Week

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded 29.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 2nd. In the last seven days, SHIELD has traded up 4.6% against the US dollar. One SHIELD coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SHIELD has a market capitalization of $119,192.98 and approximately $12.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SHIELD alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,759.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,540.89 or 0.06555561 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000519 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $537.28 or 0.01386187 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $139.53 or 0.00359986 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50.20 or 0.00129517 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $235.03 or 0.00606378 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00007934 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $143.24 or 0.00369558 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111.84 or 0.00288547 BTC.

SHIELD Profile

SHIELD (XSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. SHIELD’s official website is www.shield-coin.com . The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SHIELD is medium.com/@shieldxsh

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIELD is a PoW cryptocurrency based on multiple algorithms (Scrypt, x17, groestl, blake2s, & lyra2rev2). “

Buying and Selling SHIELD

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHIELD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SHIELD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SHIELD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SHIELD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.