ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) Trading Down 4.9%

ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) was down 4.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $173.15 and last traded at $173.15. Approximately 8,236 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 405,472 shares. The stock had previously closed at $182.00.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SWAV shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of ShockWave Medical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $189.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lowered shares of ShockWave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ShockWave Medical in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $165.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of ShockWave Medical in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $208.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. ShockWave Medical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.96 and a current ratio of 6.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.32.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $31.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.33 million. ShockWave Medical had a negative net margin of 83.47% and a negative return on equity of 30.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.59) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total value of $340,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 75,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,880,395.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Antoine Papiernik sold 77,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.67, for a total transaction of $13,202,519.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $460,979.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 160,191 shares of company stock worth $27,024,050 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in ShockWave Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $285,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in ShockWave Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $975,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ShockWave Medical by 53.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 85,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,137,000 after acquiring an additional 29,490 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in ShockWave Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,713,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in ShockWave Medical by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 41,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,891,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

