ShockWave Medical (SWAV) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.41) per share for the quarter. ShockWave Medical has set its FY 2021 guidance at – EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $31.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.33 million. ShockWave Medical had a negative return on equity of 30.92% and a negative net margin of 83.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 109.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.59) EPS. On average, analysts expect ShockWave Medical to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ SWAV opened at $182.00 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $181.32. The company has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.50 and a beta of 1.28. ShockWave Medical has a 52-week low of $48.60 and a 52-week high of $203.74. The company has a current ratio of 6.96, a quick ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SWAV shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ShockWave Medical in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $165.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of ShockWave Medical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $189.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $149.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.00.

In other ShockWave Medical news, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.36, for a total value of $7,171,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,856 shares in the company, valued at $28,980,572.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.18, for a total transaction of $592,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 54,420 shares in the company, valued at $8,063,955.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 160,191 shares of company stock worth $27,024,050. 15.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ShockWave Medical Company Profile

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

