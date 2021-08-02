Shopping (SPI) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $2.50 Million

Shopping (CURRENCY:SPI) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. Shopping has a total market capitalization of $33.19 million and approximately $2.50 million worth of Shopping was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Shopping has traded 13.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Shopping coin can now be bought for approximately $35.64 or 0.00091647 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002573 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001877 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.96 or 0.00046177 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.05 or 0.00103008 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.13 or 0.00139206 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39,165.53 or 1.00720838 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $333.25 or 0.00857003 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Shopping

Shopping’s launch date was December 3rd, 2020. Shopping’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 931,270 coins. Shopping’s official Twitter account is @shopping_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Shopping.io, a Blockchain-based platform from AZ EXPRESS RETAIL LLC, strives to change this entirely by offering a unified marketplace that combines all major e-commerce industry players under one website and enables digital assets to be used as payment method. “

Buying and Selling Shopping

