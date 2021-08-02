Short Interest in 30DC, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TDCH) Drops By 15.1%

30DC, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TDCH) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a decrease of 15.1% from the June 30th total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TDCH opened at $0.02 on Monday. 30DC has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.02.

30DC, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mobile software solutions. The firm’s principal product is MagCast Mobile Publishing Platform, which is used for the creation of mobile magazine apps and facilitates the monetization of digital content through advanced marketing functions.

