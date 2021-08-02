Short Interest in ABC-Mart,Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMKYF) Expands By 23.1%

ABC-Mart,Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMKYF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 104,900 shares, a growth of 23.1% from the June 30th total of 85,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

AMKYF stock opened at $57.75 on Monday. ABC-Mart,Inc. has a one year low of $57.75 and a one year high of $61.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.75.

About ABC-Mart,Inc.

ABC-Mart,Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of shoes, clothing, and general merchandise products for men, women, and kids in Japan. The company develops and manufactures shoes; and licenses various brands. It is also involved in the sale of owned and purchased products through ABC-MART stores.

