Short Interest in Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV) Grows By 26.1%

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 491,600 shares, a growth of 26.1% from the June 30th total of 389,800 shares. Currently, 5.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 235,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ACHV shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Achieve Life Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a report on Friday, June 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACHV opened at $7.31 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.14. The company has a market capitalization of $45.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.41. Achieve Life Sciences has a 52-week low of $6.85 and a 52-week high of $18.26.

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.52). On average, equities analysts predict that Achieve Life Sciences will post -4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Achieve Life Sciences news, CEO John Bencich bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $42,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,987. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACHV. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Achieve Life Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Achieve Life Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Achieve Life Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Achieve Life Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Achieve Life Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Institutional investors own 14.16% of the company’s stock.

Achieve Life Sciences Company Profile

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes of cytisinicline for smoking cessation and nicotine addiction in the United States and internationally. The company offers cytisinicline, a plant-based alkaloid that interacts with nicotine receptors in the brain to help reduce the severity of nicotine withdrawal symptoms.

