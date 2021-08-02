Short Interest in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Drops By 14.7%

Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600,000 shares, a drop of 14.7% from the June 30th total of 4,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,350,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LNT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Alliant Energy by 65.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,861,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,443,000 after buying an additional 2,328,791 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 116.6% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,493,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,351 shares during the last quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,431,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 5.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,178,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 20.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,145,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,681,000 after purchasing an additional 885,481 shares during the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LNT. TheStreet upgraded Alliant Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho upgraded Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Bank of America cut Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $60.89 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Alliant Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.11.

Shares of LNT opened at $58.53 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.64 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.35. Alliant Energy has a 12 month low of $45.99 and a 12 month high of $59.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68. The company had revenue of $901.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $946.43 million. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 18.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Alliant Energy will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is 66.26%.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

