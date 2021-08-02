Short Interest in Alstom SA (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) Expands By 25.9%

Alstom SA (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 215,500 shares, an increase of 25.9% from the June 30th total of 171,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,339,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Alstom in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alstom in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. raised Alstom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alstom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Alstom in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alstom currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Alstom alerts:

ALSMY stock opened at $4.09 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.93. Alstom has a 12-month low of $4.05 and a 12-month high of $6.70. The firm has a market cap of $15.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.74.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.0297 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.69%. Alstom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.18%.

Alstom Company Profile

Alstom SA offers solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions for electric buses, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, metros, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; and asset optimization, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Alstom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alstom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.