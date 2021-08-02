Short Interest in Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) Drops By 14.9%

Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,040,000 shares, a decrease of 14.9% from the June 30th total of 23,540,000 shares. Approximately 5.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,560,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.6 days.

AMRN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Amarin in a report on Friday, June 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 target price (down from $6.00) on shares of Amarin in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.31.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amarin in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Amarin by 182.9% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 3,710 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amarin in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Amarin by 2,500.0% during the first quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 7,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Amarin during the second quarter valued at about $53,000. 35.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AMRN opened at $4.14 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.80 and a beta of 2.23. Amarin has a twelve month low of $3.36 and a twelve month high of $9.25.

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. Its lead product is VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

