Short Interest in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) Drops By 15.3%

América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,720,000 shares, a decrease of 15.3% from the June 30th total of 6,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

América Móvil stock opened at $16.65 on Monday. América Móvil has a one year low of $11.59 and a one year high of $16.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $55.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.72.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.28. América Móvil had a return on equity of 34.73% and a net margin of 9.99%. On average, research analysts forecast that América Móvil will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. This is an increase from América Móvil’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.18. América Móvil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.57%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered América Móvil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.50.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of América Móvil by 158.0% in the first quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 159,690 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,169,000 after buying an additional 97,805 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of América Móvil by 1,193.6% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,739,024 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $23,616,000 after buying an additional 1,604,588 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of América Móvil by 37.4% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 36,759 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 10,012 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC raised its position in shares of América Móvil by 2.8% in the first quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 17,221,524 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $233,868,000 after buying an additional 467,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its position in shares of América Móvil by 1.4% in the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 117,866 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,625,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.21% of the company’s stock.

América Móvil Company Profile

AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

