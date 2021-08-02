Short Interest in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) Declines By 18.3%

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,860,000 shares, a decline of 18.3% from the June 30th total of 5,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days. Approximately 4.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

AXL traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,701,535. American Axle & Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $4.82 and a fifty-two week high of $13.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.54, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.71.

Get American Axle & Manufacturing alerts:

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.26. American Axle & Manufacturing had a return on equity of 76.80% and a net margin of 3.74%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.79) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 149.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that American Axle & Manufacturing will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXL. FMR LLC raised its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 10.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,120,256 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,340,000 after buying an additional 201,300 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 24.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 191,681 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after buying an additional 37,607 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 142,391 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after buying an additional 41,872 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 67,162 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,138,061 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,492,000 after buying an additional 29,823 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AXL shares. Barclays lifted their price target on American Axle & Manufacturing from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Axle & Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded American Axle & Manufacturing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. American Axle & Manufacturing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.56.

About American Axle & Manufacturing

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe. The company's Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

Featured Article: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.