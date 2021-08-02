Short Interest in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) Declines By 18.3%

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,860,000 shares, a decline of 18.3% from the June 30th total of 5,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days. Approximately 4.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.
AXL traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,701,535. American Axle & Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $4.82 and a fifty-two week high of $13.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.54, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.71.
American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.26. American Axle & Manufacturing had a return on equity of 76.80% and a net margin of 3.74%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.79) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 149.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that American Axle & Manufacturing will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on AXL shares. Barclays lifted their price target on American Axle & Manufacturing from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Axle & Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded American Axle & Manufacturing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. American Axle & Manufacturing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.56.
About American Axle & Manufacturing
American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe. The company's Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.
