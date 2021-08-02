Short Interest in American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFINP) Declines By 16.1%

American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFINP) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a decrease of 16.1% from the June 30th total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

American Finance Trust stock opened at $27.00 on Monday. American Finance Trust has a 52-week low of $22.85 and a 52-week high of $27.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a $0.4688 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st.

American Finance Trust, Inc (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.

