Short Interest in American Resources Co. (NASDAQ:AREC) Increases By 21.8%

American Resources Co. (NASDAQ:AREC) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,790,000 shares, an increase of 21.8% from the June 30th total of 1,470,000 shares. Approximately 3.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in shares of American Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of American Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of American Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of American Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of American Resources by 114.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 18,242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

AREC stock opened at $2.06 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.57. The company has a market cap of $124.67 million, a PE ratio of -5.57 and a beta of -0.75. American Resources has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $8.02.

American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Resources will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

AREC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 price objective on shares of American Resources in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

American Resources Company Profile

American Resources Corporation supplies raw materials for the global infrastructure marketplace. The company offers metallurgical coal and coal used in pulverized coal injection that are essential building blocks in the steel manufacturing process. It has a portfolio of operations located in the Central Appalachian basin of eastern Kentucky and southern West Virginia.

