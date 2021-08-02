Short Interest in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) Drops By 14.7%

Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 354,000 shares, a decline of 14.7% from the June 30th total of 415,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 138,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

ASTE stock opened at $61.31 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 40.07 and a beta of 1.37. Astec Industries has a 1 year low of $43.79 and a 1 year high of $80.00.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $284.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.45 million. Astec Industries had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 3.44%. Astec Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Astec Industries will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 10th. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 18.49%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Astec Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Astec Industries by 110.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179 shares in the last quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Astec Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,022,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Astec Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Astec Industries by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, Aperture Investors LLC increased its position in Astec Industries by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Aperture Investors LLC now owns 332,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,082,000 after acquiring an additional 95,634 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

Astec Industries Company Profile

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities in the United States and internationally. The company's Infrastructure Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as offers engineering and environmental permitting services.

