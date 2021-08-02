Short Interest in Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE) Decreases By 16.2%

Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400,000 shares, a decrease of 16.2% from the June 30th total of 1,670,000 shares. Currently, 3.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 302,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days.

Shares of AZRE stock traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $24.74. 215,467 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,708. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -20.71 and a beta of 0.74. Azure Power Global has a 12-month low of $18.52 and a 12-month high of $53.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68.

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 14th. The energy company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $58.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.00 million. Azure Power Global had a negative return on equity of 5.40% and a negative net margin of 27.86%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Azure Power Global will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AZRE shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Azure Power Global in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Azure Power Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Azure Power Global from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZRE. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Azure Power Global by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,555 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Azure Power Global during the fourth quarter worth about $358,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Azure Power Global during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Azure Power Global during the fourth quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Azure Power Global by 227.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 53,145 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,167,000 after buying an additional 36,937 shares during the last quarter. 70.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Azure Power Global Company Profile

Azure Power Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, ownership, operation, maintenance, and management of solar power plants in India. It generates solar energy based on long-term contracts with Indian government energy distribution companies, as well as other non-governmental energy distribution companies and commercial customers.

