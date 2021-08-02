Short Interest in Biocept, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC) Expands By 23.5%

Biocept, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 835,400 shares, a growth of 23.5% from the June 30th total of 676,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 380,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Biocept in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Biocept by 52.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 131,728 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 45,189 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Biocept in the first quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Biocept by 1,957.1% in the first quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 72,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 68,500 shares during the period. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new stake in Biocept in the first quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.57% of the company’s stock.

BIOC opened at $4.09 on Monday. Biocept has a 52-week low of $3.46 and a 52-week high of $13.00. The company has a market capitalization of $54.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.25.

Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The medical research company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.76 million for the quarter. Biocept had a negative return on equity of 28.05% and a negative net margin of 15.69%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Biocept from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th.

Biocept Company Profile

Biocept, Inc, an early stage molecular oncology diagnostics company, develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell and circulating tumor nucleic acid assays utilizing a standard blood sample. Its cancer assays provide information to healthcare providers to identify oncogenic alterations that qualify a subset of cancer patients for targeted therapy at diagnosis, progression, and monitoring in order to identify resistance mechanisms.

