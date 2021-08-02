Short Interest in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) Rises By 26.5%

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 152,700 shares, a growth of 26.5% from the June 30th total of 120,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 481,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Waterfront Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,697,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 503.6% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 242,655 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 202,454 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 225,768 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 73,878 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 2,759.9% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 71,498 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 68,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 904,868 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,560,000 after purchasing an additional 63,217 shares during the period.

Get BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust alerts:

Shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust stock opened at $10.22 on Monday. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 52 week low of $6.99 and a 52 week high of $10.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.19.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.87%.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

Recommended Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.