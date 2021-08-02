Short Interest in Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) Expands By 21.6%

Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 380,900 shares, an increase of 21.6% from the June 30th total of 313,300 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 137,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Byline Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Stephens lowered shares of Byline Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday.

Shares of BY stock traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $23.87. 1,961 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,681. The stock has a market cap of $922.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.42. Byline Bancorp has a 1 year low of $10.49 and a 1 year high of $25.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.71.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.29. Byline Bancorp had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 10.19%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Byline Bancorp will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This is a positive change from Byline Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.86%.

In other news, Director William G. Kistner acquired 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.95 per share, for a total transaction of $27,540.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 2,464 shares of company stock valued at $56,790. 37.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its position in Byline Bancorp by 22.0% in the second quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 86,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 15,660 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Byline Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,039,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in Byline Bancorp by 53.3% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 31,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 11,066 shares in the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC acquired a new stake in Byline Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $861,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Byline Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.48% of the company’s stock.

Byline Bancorp Company Profile

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest bearing checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

