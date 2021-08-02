Short Interest in Calian Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CLNFF) Expands By 20.8%

Calian Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CLNFF) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a growth of 20.8% from the June 30th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 64.0 days.

CLNFF stock remained flat at $$46.18 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.05. Calian Group has a twelve month low of $39.87 and a twelve month high of $53.00.

Get Calian Group alerts:

About Calian Group

Calian Group Ltd. provides services and solutions in the areas of advanced technologies, health, learning, and information technology (IT) in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's Advanced Technologies segment offers developed products and engineering solutions for software and product development, studies, requirements analysis, project management, engineered system and turnkey solutions, and training; and manufacturing services.

Read More: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Calian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.