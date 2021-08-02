Short Interest in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Drops By 15.2%

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,360,000 shares, a decrease of 15.2% from the June 30th total of 3,960,000 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 507,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.6 days.

NYSE CM opened at $116.24 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $116.07. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a twelve month low of $68.62 and a twelve month high of $120.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.12.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.56. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 23.76%. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $1.2051 per share. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. This represents a $4.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.07%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 5.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,392 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,104,000 after purchasing an additional 9,859 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 484,184 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,355,000 after purchasing an additional 5,019 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,281 shares of the bank’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 224,553 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,390,000 after purchasing an additional 31,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 20,736 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. 42.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CM has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. CIBC raised their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$156.00 to C$159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $131.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.38.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

