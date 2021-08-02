Short Interest in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) Rises By 20.9%

Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 585,900 shares, a growth of 20.9% from the June 30th total of 484,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 80,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.3 days. Approximately 3.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CSV shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Carriage Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Carriage Services from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Carriage Services in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Carriage Services from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “below average” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carriage Services has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

Get Carriage Services alerts:

Shares of NYSE CSV traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $36.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 755 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,917. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.90. The firm has a market cap of $665.97 million, a PE ratio of 14.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Carriage Services has a 1-year low of $20.22 and a 1-year high of $39.65.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.15. Carriage Services had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 19.09%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Carriage Services will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. Carriage Services’s payout ratio is currently 21.51%.

In other Carriage Services news, VP Carlos R. Quezada acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.07 per share, with a total value of $37,070.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,051.93. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Shawn R. Phillips sold 32,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.48, for a total transaction of $1,174,583.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 101,255 shares in the company, valued at $3,693,782.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 3,000 shares of company stock worth $112,730 in the last 90 days. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Carriage Services by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 110,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,451,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 6.7% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 5.3% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 23,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 102.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 11.6% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Carriage Services Company Profile

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment engages in the provision of consultation, funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services, and transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; and sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Carriage Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carriage Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.