Short Interest in Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHGCY) Declines By 16.5%

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHGCY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,500 shares, a drop of 16.5% from the June 30th total of 48,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 94,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Chugai Pharmaceutical stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $18.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,502. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.30. Chugai Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $17.64 and a twelve month high of $29.32.
About Chugai Pharmaceutical
See Also: What is a dead cat bounce?
Receive News & Ratings for Chugai Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chugai Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.