Short Interest in Computer Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CSVI) Expands By 20.5%

Computer Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CSVI) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, an increase of 20.5% from the June 30th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Computer Services stock. Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its position in Computer Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CSVI) by 11.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,443 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,447 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC owned 0.12% of Computer Services worth $1,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

CSVI stock remained flat at $$58.06 during midday trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,806. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.74 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.54. Computer Services has a 52-week low of $51.15 and a 52-week high of $63.95.

Computer Services (OTCMKTS:CSVI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $75.49 million during the quarter. Computer Services had a return on equity of 22.22% and a net margin of 18.72%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Computer Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%.

About Computer Services

Computer Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides core processing, digital banking, managed services, payments processing, print and electronic distribution, and regulatory compliance solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities in the United States. It provides processing, maintenance, and support services; software licensing and installation services; and professional services, as well as sells equipment and supplies.

