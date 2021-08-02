Short Interest in CT Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CTRRF) Grows By 26.3%

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CTRRF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 180,200 shares, a growth of 26.3% from the June 30th total of 142,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

CTRRF opened at $13.15 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.54. CT Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $10.50 and a 52-week high of $13.93.

Separately, Desjardins raised their target price on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CT Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.58.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CRT.UN) is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties primarily located in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 350 properties totaling approximately 29 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of net leased single-tenant retail properties located across Canada.

