Short Interest in Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações (OTCMKTS:CYRBY) Expands By 20.6%

Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações (OTCMKTS:CYRBY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, an increase of 20.6% from the June 30th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CYRBY remained flat at $$4.20 during mid-day trading on Monday. 805 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,572. Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações has a fifty-two week low of $3.80 and a fifty-two week high of $6.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.58.

Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações Company Profile

Cyrela Brazil Realty SA Empreendimentos e ParticipaÃ§Ãµes develops, constructs, sells, and services residential and commercial properties in Brazil. The company also engages in the leasing, management, and construction of properties; and the provision of consultancy services related to real estate. It offers properties under the Cyrela, Living, Vivaz, and Cyrela Urbanismo brand names.

