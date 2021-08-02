Short Interest in Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) Rises By 20.8%

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,410,000 shares, a growth of 20.8% from the June 30th total of 4,480,000 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,930,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Endeavour Silver from $6.00 to $6.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Endeavour Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Pi Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$6.30 price target on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Endeavour Silver currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.51.

Shares of Endeavour Silver stock traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $5.23. 53,342 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,886,390. Endeavour Silver has a one year low of $2.98 and a one year high of $7.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 3.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.25. The company has a market cap of $887.89 million, a P/E ratio of 65.88 and a beta of 1.34.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $34.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.53 million. Endeavour Silver had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 19.42%. As a group, analysts expect that Endeavour Silver will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXK. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver in the first quarter worth $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 28.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,082 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver in the first quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver in the first quarter worth $63,000. 22.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Compas mine in Zacatecas.

