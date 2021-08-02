Short Interest in FAST Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FST) Grows By 20.8%

FAST Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FST) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,450,000 shares, an increase of 20.8% from the June 30th total of 1,200,000 shares. Currently, 7.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 124,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.7 days.

FST traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.38. 424 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 432,921. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.60. FAST Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.59 and a 12 month high of $14.10.

Get FAST Acquisition alerts:

In other FAST Acquisition news, major shareholder Chatham Asset Management, Llc bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.64 per share, with a total value of $1,364,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 925,500 shares of company stock valued at $11,514,480.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FST. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of FAST Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $341,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in FAST Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $11,005,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in FAST Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $23,475,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in FAST Acquisition by 116,116.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,255,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,715,000 after buying an additional 1,254,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FAST Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $12,457,000. 56.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FAST Acquisition Company Profile

FAST Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in restaurant, hospitality, and related sectors. FAST Acquisition Corp. was founded in 2020 and is based in Ridgefield, Connecticut.

Featured Story: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for FAST Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FAST Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.