Short Interest in FAST Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FST) Grows By 20.8%

FAST Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FST) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,450,000 shares, an increase of 20.8% from the June 30th total of 1,200,000 shares. Currently, 7.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 124,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.7 days.
FST traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.38. 424 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 432,921. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.60. FAST Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.59 and a 12 month high of $14.10.
In other FAST Acquisition news, major shareholder Chatham Asset Management, Llc bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.64 per share, with a total value of $1,364,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 925,500 shares of company stock valued at $11,514,480.
FAST Acquisition Company Profile
FAST Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in restaurant, hospitality, and related sectors. FAST Acquisition Corp. was founded in 2020 and is based in Ridgefield, Connecticut.
