Short Interest in Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) Rises By 26.8%

Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 166,600 shares, an increase of 26.8% from the June 30th total of 131,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 107,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NASDAQ:FDUS opened at $16.80 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $410.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.14. Fidus Investment has a 12-month low of $8.31 and a 12-month high of $18.00.

Get Fidus Investment alerts:

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The asset manager reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $23.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.16 million. Fidus Investment had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 78.86%. As a group, research analysts expect that Fidus Investment will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.1%. Fidus Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CAMG Solamere Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidus Investment by 7.8% in the first quarter. CAMG Solamere Management LLC now owns 17,632 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Fidus Investment by 5.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 28,045 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Fidus Investment by 39.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,405 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidus Investment by 9.6% in the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 35,532 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 3,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Fidus Investment during the first quarter worth $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on FDUS. TheStreet raised Fidus Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Hovde Group lowered Fidus Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Fidus Investment from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley lifted their price target on Fidus Investment from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fidus Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.07.

About Fidus Investment

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

See Also: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Fidus Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidus Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.