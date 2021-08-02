Short Interest in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Drops By 16.4%

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,040,000 shares, a drop of 16.4% from the June 30th total of 2,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

FR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Truist Securities lifted their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.95.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FR. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 135.5% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $73,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 29.9% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. 96.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FR stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $54.65. The company had a trading volume of 599,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,045,870. The firm has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 29.29 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. First Industrial Realty Trust has a one year low of $38.85 and a one year high of $55.59.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.07). First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 50.60% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The firm had revenue of $117.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 58.70%.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

