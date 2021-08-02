Short Interest in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:RFEM) Declines By 16.7%

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:RFEM) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the June 30th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:RFEM traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $71.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,938. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $58.42 and a 1 year high of $78.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.01.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RFEM. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $364,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 66.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 13,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 5,318 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 14,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period.

