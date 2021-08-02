Short Interest in Flat Glass Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FGSGF) Expands By 26.3%

Flat Glass Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FGSGF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,004,000 shares, an increase of 26.3% from the June 30th total of 1,587,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10,020.0 days.

Several brokerages recently commented on FGSGF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Flat Glass Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Flat Glass Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Flat Glass Group in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.95 price target on the stock.

OTCMKTS:FGSGF opened at $4.40 on Monday. Flat Glass Group has a one year low of $2.20 and a one year high of $7.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.04.

Flat Glass Group Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of glass products in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company offers photovoltaic glass, float glass, architectural glass, household glass, and other types of related products.

