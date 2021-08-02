Short Interest in FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL) Rises By 21.9%

FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,280,000 shares, a growth of 21.9% from the June 30th total of 1,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,790,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 11.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RAIL. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of FreightCar America by 246.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 6,381 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FreightCar America in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FreightCar America in the first quarter valued at $101,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of FreightCar America by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 81,195 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 12,707 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FreightCar America in the first quarter valued at $262,000. 23.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FreightCar America stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.13. 8,194 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,841,249. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.85. The firm has a market cap of $79.73 million, a P/E ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 2.48. FreightCar America has a 12-month low of $1.35 and a 12-month high of $8.63.

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The transportation company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $32.37 million for the quarter. FreightCar America had a negative return on equity of 105.67% and a negative net margin of 78.07%. Analysts forecast that FreightCar America will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised FreightCar America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th.

About FreightCar America

FreightCar America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells railcars and railcar components for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products primarily in North America. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Parts. The company offers a range of freight cars, including open top hoppers; covered hopper cars; gondolas; triple hoppers and hybrid aluminum/stainless steel railcars; ore hopper and gondola railcars; ballast hopper cars; aggregate hopper cars; intermodal flats; and non-intermodal flat cars.

