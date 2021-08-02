Short Interest in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) Grows By 21.1%

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 700,100 shares, a growth of 21.1% from the June 30th total of 578,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 905,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of GGN stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.96. The company had a trading volume of 14,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 925,852. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a 52-week low of $3.23 and a 52-week high of $4.32.

Get GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust alerts:

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust in the first quarter worth $1,355,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its position in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 55.6% in the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 42,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its position in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 20.8% in the first quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 58,152 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust in the first quarter worth $1,275,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC increased its position in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 3.3% in the first quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 504,896 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 15,932 shares during the last quarter.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Company Profile

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.

Recommended Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.