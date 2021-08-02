Short Interest in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) Grows By 21.1%

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 700,100 shares, a growth of 21.1% from the June 30th total of 578,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 905,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Shares of GGN stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.96. The company had a trading volume of 14,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 925,852. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a 52-week low of $3.23 and a 52-week high of $4.32.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th.
GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Company Profile
GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.
