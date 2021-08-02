Short Interest in GrainCorp Limited (OTCMKTS:GRCLF) Decreases By 15.5%

GrainCorp Limited (OTCMKTS:GRCLF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a decrease of 15.5% from the June 30th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

GRCLF stock opened at $3.75 on Monday. GrainCorp has a 12-month low of $2.40 and a 12-month high of $4.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.90.

About GrainCorp

GrainCorp Limited operates as a food ingredients and agribusiness company in Australasia, Asia, North America, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Grains, Malt, and Oils. The Grains segment receives, transports, tests, stores, and imports grains comprising wheat, barley, canola, and sorghum, as well as other bulk commodities.

